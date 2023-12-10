St. Mary’s Co. horse and buggy collision seriously injures 2, kills horse

Two people sustained life-threatening injuries and a horse died after a serious collision in Leonardtown, Maryland, on Sunday, according to deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

The department said, just before noon, deputies responded to the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road. On the scene, they found that a vehicle had collided with a horse and buggy, ejecting all four occupants from the buggy and killing the horse.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile was operating the horse and buggy, which was carrying three additional family members.

The buggy was stationary at the intersection when the horse unexpectedly reared and bucked, according to the sheriff’s office. This caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road, where it was struck by a vehicle.

The juvenile and one adult passenger from the buggy sustained life-threatening injuries,

and were transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Another passenger was taken to MedStar St Mary’s Hospital, and an infant was transported to

Children’s Hospital “for precautionary reasons,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Below is a map of the approximate location where the collision occurred.