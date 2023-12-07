Health officials warn about cold weather after first seasonal death in Maryland

Health officials in Maryland are warning residents to be careful in the cold as it comes after the state reported its first cold-related death of the season.

It comes after the state reported its first cold-related death of the season Wednesday.

The Maryland Department of Health said an elderly man, who was between the age of 70 and 80 years old, died from a cold-related illness in Baltimore County. However, officials haven’t released any additional details.

When the temperatures drop, the department recommends residents limit exposure to the outdoors, dress in layers and wear insulated clothing along with protective hats and gloves.

As for heating your home, use caution to stay warm because sources like space heaters can cause fires or carbon monoxide poisoning, if not properly installed or maintained.

Marylanders in need of warming centers should contact their local health department or call 211 to find a location near them.

More resources to help stay safe in cold weather are available on the Office of Preparedness and Response’s website on extreme cold.