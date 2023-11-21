Md. mom publishes book to help young women, parents navigate social media

A Maryland mom is helping parents and young women navigate social media with a new book.

“I thought that it was very, very imperative to have some type of guide for them to navigate this space,” author Latasha Blackmond said.

Blackmond has a 16-year-old daughter and said she inspired her to write her new book titled, “Be You, No Filter: How to Love Yourself and Stay Social Media Strong.”

The book tackles topics like body image, external validations, boundaries and safety.

“In the book, I get very, very candid about my own issues of self esteem as a young woman,” Blackmond said.

She talks in the book about setting boundaries and if you’re feeling down, taking a social media detox might be a good idea.

“My hope is to really kind of open a dialogue also, not only for just young women, but also for parents as well, to help young women really kind of make sure that they are self aware that they understand what social media is, it’s not all bad,” she said.

She said she hopes the book is something that both parents and young women can use.

“I really wanted parents and daughters or young women to kind of have a dialogue with themselves to just really be self aware and to have self esteem and maintaining that while being on social media and really be cognitive as to why they are doing things while they’re on social media,” she said.

Blackmond said she doesn’t believe in avoiding social media altogether, but instead using it in a mindful manner. She said to be aware of the fact that you’re not always getting the full picture on social media.

“It’s just the highlight reel. So if you just take a snapshot of just the good, you don’t see all of what life is, so you’re just seeing the good parts of it,” she said.

