Man riding motorcycle killed in Waldorf crash

A man riding his motorcycle was killed after colliding with an SUV in Waldorf, Maryland, Friday night, police said.

Maryland State Police said 33-year-old Kevin Thompson, of Brandywine, was driving a motorcycle near Crain Highway and Acton Lane when the crash occurred.

At around 8 p.m., Thompson’s 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 28-year-old David Moore of Upper Marlboro, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation by the department revealed that Moore failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left, pulling into the travel path of Thompson and his motorcycle.

Officials did not detail any charges or injuries related to the crash, saying that an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 301-392-1200.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Terik King contributed to this report.