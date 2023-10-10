Record number of guns caught at BWI Marshall Airport this year

BWI Marshall Airport has set a new record of 36 guns being caught this year after an individual was caught with a loaded gun at one of its security checkpoints.

BWI Marshall Airport has just set a new record — and it’s not the number of travelers. It’s the number of guns travelers are attempting to bring onboard in their carry-on luggage.

So far, 36 guns have been caught this year, the most recent being a traveler who was caught with a loaded gun at one of the airport’s security checkpoints on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration said that the airport’s original record was 35 at the end of last year.

“It’s shocking to see that we have already surpassed the previous high number of guns caught and we are still in early October,” said Grant Goodlett, TSA’s deputy federal security director for Maryland. “There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints because you certainly can’t carry it onto your flight.”

Passengers are allowed to bring firearms inside their checked luggage, but it has to be unloaded and packed in a hard, TSA-approved case.

Those who are caught with a gun at an airport checkpoint could look at civil penalties of up to $15,000, a news release said.

The TSA said they’re recommending those traveling with a gun to follow the laws relating to firearm possessions and check their website for more guidelines.

So far this year, over 5,000 guns have been caught at security checkpoints nationwide, TSA said, adding that it’s on its way to breaking last year’s record of guns being caught across the country.

