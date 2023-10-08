Police: Son fatally shoots father in Olney

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say a 57-year-old man is dead after being shot in a domestic incident in Olney on Saturday night.

In a news release, police said officers responded around 8:42 p.m. to the 4500 block of Mount Olney Lane on reports of a shooting. On the scene, police learned that 57-year-old Michael Wayne Stull, visiting from Georgia, was shot.

His son, 25-year-old Nicholas Marquis Stull, was armed and still inside the residence when officers responded to the shooting.

Police said that after SWAT teams arrived at the scene, Nicholas, who had been living at the home with his grandparents, was taken into custody. His father was declared dead at the scene.

Nicholas Stull was taken to the hospital for a “non-life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He has been charged with first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

