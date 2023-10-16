What should be done with Capital Beltway toll lanes in Maryland?

The open houses will follow up on Gov. Wes Moore's announcement of programs to bring multimodal enhancements to improve transportation — and quality of life — for the state's travelers.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will be hosting an open house for the public to discuss the future of the state’s American Legion Bridge and the 270 Corridor Program. They hope feedback from the public will help inform officials on priorities moving forward.

In a news release, MDOT said the open houses will follow up on Gov. Wes Moore’s August announcement of programs to bring multimodal enhancements to improve transportation — and quality of life — for the state’s travelers.

There will be three open houses at three different locations along the I-270 corridor during the month of November, according to MDOT:

Monday, Nov. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. , Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, 4301 East-West Highway, Bethesda. Transit is available: WMATA Red Line, Bethesda Station; Metrobus J2; Ride On routes 29, 32, 34, 47, 70.

, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, 4301 East-West Highway, Bethesda. Transit is available: WMATA Red Line, Bethesda Station; Metrobus J2; Ride On routes 29, 32, 34, 47, 70. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. , DoubleTree Hotel, 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg. Transit is available: Ride On routes 54, 55, 56, 59, 61.

, DoubleTree Hotel, 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg. Transit is available: Ride On routes 54, 55, 56, 59, 61. Thursday, Nov. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Frederick High School, 650 Carroll Parkway, Frederick. Transit is available: Connector routes 40, 50, 51.

Among many topics for discussion will be the possible replacement of the American Legion Memorial Bridge, which was completed in 1962.

MDOT said that there will be no “formal” presentation in the meetings and that materials related to the discussions will be available starting Nov. 6 at AmericanLegionBridge270.com.

For more information about the MDOT open houses and what will be discussed, check out their website.