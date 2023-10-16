Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » What should be done…

What should be done with Capital Beltway toll lanes in Maryland?

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 16, 2023, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Maryland Department of Transportation will be hosting an open house for the public to discuss the future of the state’s American Legion Bridge and the 270 Corridor Program. They hope feedback from the public will help inform officials on priorities moving forward.

In a news release, MDOT said the open houses will follow up on Gov. Wes Moore’s August announcement of programs to bring multimodal enhancements to improve transportation — and quality of life — for the state’s travelers.

There will be three open houses at three different locations along the I-270 corridor during the month of November, according to MDOT:

  • Monday, Nov. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, 4301 East-West Highway, Bethesda. Transit is available: WMATA Red Line, Bethesda Station; Metrobus J2; Ride On routes 29, 32, 34, 47, 70.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel, 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg. Transit is available: Ride On routes 54, 55, 56, 59, 61.
  • Thursday, Nov. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Frederick High School, 650 Carroll Parkway, Frederick. Transit is available: Connector routes 40, 50, 51.

Among many topics for discussion will be the possible replacement of the American Legion Memorial Bridge, which was completed in 1962.

MDOT said that there will be no “formal” presentation in the meetings and that materials related to the discussions will be available starting Nov. 6 at AmericanLegionBridge270.com.

For more information about the MDOT open houses and what will be discussed, check out their website.

 

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

jbarlow@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up