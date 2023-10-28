Maryland awards $4.7M in federal funds aimed at fresh fruit and vegetables for school children

A $4.7 million federal grant program geared at expanding Maryland students' access to fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day will impact more than 200 elementary schools across the state.

The Maryland State Department of Education said it will distribute funds to 213 elementary schools statewide — up from 196 schools during the previous school year — from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

The program, which is intended to enhance school-based nutrition education initiatives, provides a variety of fresh produce at no charge and encourages students to snack on fruits and vegetables, according to a news release.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program’s website said the program has been successful in “introducing elementary school children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have the opportunity to sample.”

Dr. Carey M. Wright, interim superintendent of Maryland schools, said that improving access to fresh produce “helps to create healthier school communities.”

“Healthy minds start with healthy bodies,” Wright said. “With more schools participating in this program, we can introduce more students to the benefits of smart eating and help establish the foundation for a lifetime of overall wellness.”