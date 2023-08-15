‘Service will save us’: Maryland’s new Service Year Option and Corps now taking applications

The state of Maryland has launched the application portal to two programs aimed at helping adults and recent high school graduates earn while serving their communities.

The state of Maryland has launched the application portal to two programs aimed at helping adults and recent high school graduates earn while serving their communities.

The Maryland Department of Service & Civic Innovation is taking applications until Sept. 1 for positions in the programs.

In the Service Year Option, young adults ages 18-21 who have recently graduated high school or obtained a GED can apply for a nine-month program that will place them with businesses or government agencies in a variety of areas including education, public safety and information technology, among others.

The Service Year Option participants will earn $15 an hour, and once they’ve completed the program, will also get a $6,000 stipend that can go toward their future education.

There’s no age limit or graduation requirement for those in the Maryland Corps program.

Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement announcing the new application portals, and sounded the theme he used during his campaign and his first State of the State message: “Together we can build the state that serves — and service will save us.”

“I’m living proof of the power of service … and so today, I’m committed to paying that service forward to the people of our state,” Moore said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.