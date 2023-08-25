TRUMP CHARGED IN GEORGIA: Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail | Fans show support | Indictments explained | Supporter charged in Atlanta and Maryland | Importance of the mug shot
No injuries reported after seaplane crashes into Maryland cornfield

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

August 25, 2023, 8:07 AM

The Cessna 185 seaplane that crashed in St. Mary's County, Maryland, on Thursday. (Courtesy Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department)
Two men survived after a small seaplane they were flying in crashed into a cornfield in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

The Cessna 185 reportedly suffered engine failure and stalled while in flight around 5:30 p.m. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field off Bayside Road near Montpelier Road in Clements, Maryland.

The aircraft landed upside down on its roof, according to Maryland State Police officers that reported to the scene.

No injuries were reported for the two people onboard — Anthony Copozzi, 63, of Venice, Florida, and Charles O’Brien IV, 35, of Leonardtown, Maryland.

No other injuries were reported on the ground, according to a news release.

This investigation is ongoing.

A map of the area where the plane crashed is below.

