‘Have a community that fights for each other’: Md. Gov. Moore joins residents at National Night Out event

Across the D.C. region and nationwide, communities came together for National Night Out on Tuesday night. It’s an event aimed at making communities safer and stronger through togetherness.

Those attending the New Carrollton, Maryland, event, got a chance to get to know Gov. Wes Moore and first lady Dawn Moore, who spent over an hour meeting and greeting residents.

“This is what makes community so special is that everyone’s out here together, that we’re out celebrating, we’re getting to know each other,” Gov. Moore said.

At the event held at Beckett Field, first responders, city officials, community groups and residents started up conversations. Law enforcement officers played ball and posed for pictures with children. At the U.S. Marshall tent, kids got to try on the vest Marshalls wear every day.

Moore said having everyone come together at community building events like this is important, especially when it comes to police and residents getting to interact.

“It isn’t just about how are we focusing on addressing violent crimes, but it’s also about the role that law enforcement has in terms of building up communities, the role models and the examples that they’re playing for all, for so many young children inside of our society,” Moore said.

“The best way you can actually address public safety is [having] a community that knows each other, have a community that fights for each other,” he said.

Lifelong resident Jasmine Mullen agreed it’s nice to see police officers share in the good times with those they serve.

“They’re here and actually interactive. I’ve seen some even brought their kids out. I think that’s cool,” Mullen said.

“I think it is awesome. Just being peaceful, coming together as a community,” said Phillis McNeil of Lanham.

In addition to booths which connected attendees with services, there were amusement rides for the kids, including a waterslide.

For six-year-old Kaiden of New Carrollton, his favorite activities were “the moon bounce and the ball pit!”

Each year, National Night Out takes place in communities around the United States on the first Tuesday of August.