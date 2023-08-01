Where to go for National Night Out in the DC region

Free events around the D.C. area on Tuesday are focused on strengthening the relationship between police and the community as part of National Night Out.

The annual National Night Out event is meant to strengthen the relationship between police and the community around the D.C. area. It’s a chance to show your neighborhood spirit and get to know the people who live and serve in the community, according to the event’s website.

This year, for the National Night Out’s 40th anniversary, all six districts in Montgomery County, Maryland, parts of northern Virginia and the District will be hosting free events for the public on Tuesday.

Seargent Anthony Walsh, an officer in the District’s police department, said this event may not appear different from what officers do day-to-day, but it does help build a better understanding of your local government and police resources.

“Keeping the community safe is more than just law enforcement being in the community every day. It’s about — What does the sidewalk look like?… Are the streetlights working? Are the trees trimmed back?” he told WTOP.

The events usually draw a crowd of thousands and host bounce houses, face painting, canine units and maybe even police choppers.

“We really want our community to see the resources that we have, right? What’s available; how we use it to keep communities safe,” Walsh said.

Walsh told WTOP law enforcement to use these big crowds to do more than just help reaffirm commitments to tackling crime. They also take time to hear concerns from the community firsthand.

“That’s more helpful, being able to learn and have that dialogue with residents and visitors too,” he said.

The new leader of D.C. Police, acting chief Pamela Smith, is also expected to be out and about with federal and local law enforcement during these events.

Check out the list of communities around the D.C. area.

DC

In the District, each of the seven police districts will host an event, starting at the Rosedale Recreation Center at 5 p.m.

District Location Time First District Garfield Park

210 South Carolina Avenue SE 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Second District Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street NW 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Third District Banneker Recreation Center

2500 Georgia Avenue NW 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fourth District Hamilton Park

1340 Hamilton Street NW 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fifth District

(Kickoff location) Rosedale Recreation Center

1701 Gales Street NE 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sixth District Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy

3675 Ely Place SE 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Seventh District Stanton Elementary School (Field)

2701 Naylor Road SE 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Police Department Eastern Branch will host an event at the Kinder Farm Farm Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

Baltimore City

Booker T. Washington Middle School in Baltimore will host the event, which is sponsored by the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Maryland, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Baltimore County

The Baltimore County Police Department announced that it will take part in the annual event at multiple locations.

Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said it will host the event at several locations throughout the county from 6 to 8 p.m.

Frederick County

Frederick County will host the event at Carrollton Park, Hill Street Park and Mullinix Park.

Howard County

The free event will take place at Wilde Lake Middle School between 6 and 9 p.m.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police will host events in 23 barracks throughout the state.

Montgomery County

In Montgomery County, six police districts will host events. Also, the Gaithersburg and Takoma Park police departments will participate with their own events.

Prince George’s County

For events in Prince George’s County, visit the county’s police department’s website.

Virginia

Arlington County

The City of Arlington will host National Night Out events at 11 locations.

Fairfax County

In Fairfax County, residents are welcome to join in the activities and enjoy the block party and barbecue between 6 and 9 p.m. Many of the events will also have activities, free food and live music.

Loudoun County

The Leesburg Police Department will hold its night out from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center located at 407 E Market St. There will be police vehicles and equipment on display and children are invited to meet officers in person.

WTOP’s Cheyenne Corin, Luke Lukert and Ivy Lyons contributed to this story.

