Harford Co. police find DNA match in Md. mother’s unsolved murder case

The sheriff’s office in Harford County, Maryland, says they’ve found a DNA match to a suspect in the killing of a mother of five — and they’re asking for the public’s help to identify him.

On Thursday night, Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office released a video of an unidentified suspect whose DNA matched him to the murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, as well as an unrelated attack on a young girl in California.

Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/U1niUnCmwB — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 18, 2023

“The DNA has come back as a match tied to a home invasion and an assault on a young girl in Los Angeles,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, that individual has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA.”

Davis said this is the first time in his experience that a DNA match has come from as far away as California.

“We know nothing more about him other than he was in L.A. and committed that crime in March and he was here in August … and we believe him to be the murderer of Rachel Morin,” Davis said.

Morin went missing on the evening of Aug. 5 when she left for a jog on the popular Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, according to the sheriff’s office. Her boyfriend reported her missing around 11:30 p.m. when she didn’t return home.

Her body was found the next day about a mile from the trailhead.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

