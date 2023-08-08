Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Dolphin fossil found in…

Dolphin fossil found in Calvert Co. could help ‘write the books’ on ancient marine mammals

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

August 8, 2023, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The dolphin as it was found at Calvert Cliffs. (Courtesy Calvert County Marine Museum)
The dolphin skull as it was found at Calvert Cliffs. (Courtesy Calvert County Marine Museum)
Courtesy Calvert County Marine Museum
Emily Bzdyk, a Calvert Marine Museum volunteer, discovered the skull. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Emily Bzdyk, a Calvert Marine Museum volunteer, discovered the skull. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum
After its discovery, the skull was covered in what is called a field jacket, which is made of plaster bandages and is used to hold the skull together so it can be removed. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
After it was discovered, the skull was covered in what is called a field jacket, which is made of plaster bandages and is used to hold the skull together so it can be removed. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum
Marcus Jones, a paleontology Intern at the Calvert Marine Museum, Stephen Groff and Emily Bzdyk pose with the skull after the field jacket has been removed. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Marcus Jones, a paleontology Intern at the Calvert Marine Museum, Stephen Groff and Emily Bzdyk pose with the skull after the field jacket has been removed. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum
The next is of Tee Smith, a Calvert Marine Museum, who is preparing to carry the skull out to the waiting boat. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Tee Smith, a Calvert Marine Museum volunteer, prepares to carry the dolphin skull out to the waiting boat. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum
This photo captures the scene after the skull was loaded onto the boat called Megalodon, which is operated by Megalodon Adventures a local adventure charter company who are friends of the museum. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
This photo captures the scene after the skull was loaded onto the boat called Megalodon, which is operated by Megalodon Adventures, a local adventure charter company who are friends of the museum. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum
(1/6)
The dolphin as it was found at Calvert Cliffs. (Courtesy Calvert County Marine Museum)
Emily Bzdyk, a Calvert Marine Museum volunteer, discovered the skull. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
After its discovery, the skull was covered in what is called a field jacket, which is made of plaster bandages and is used to hold the skull together so it can be removed. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
Marcus Jones, a paleontology Intern at the Calvert Marine Museum, Stephen Groff and Emily Bzdyk pose with the skull after the field jacket has been removed. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
The next is of Tee Smith, a Calvert Marine Museum, who is preparing to carry the skull out to the waiting boat. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)
This photo captures the scene after the skull was loaded onto the boat called Megalodon, which is operated by Megalodon Adventures a local adventure charter company who are friends of the museum. (Courtesy Calvert Marine Museum)

On Saturday night, Calvert Marine Museum volunteer Emily Bzdyk was collecting fossils at Calvert Cliffs in Maryland when she made a discovery that could help write history books on marine life from long ago: In the beach, the water and surf uncovered a 15-million-year-old dolphin skull.

“Rarely are they in this good of condition,” said Stephen Groff with the Calvert County Marine Museum.

It is not uncommon to find fossils from marine mammals. Dolphin skulls are typically found twice a year in southern Maryland. But this find, according to Groff, stands to be the most intact of the finds. It could also turn out to be a species that was previously not known about.

Bzdyk’s discovery led to Groff and others joining her on Sunday for a dig at the beach to unearth the skull. It is a process that takes patience and precision to not damage the fossil. Once removed from the sand, the skull was taken by boat to the museum.

Now, it is in the process of being dried. When wet, glues and other material used to preserve fossils cannot be used. Next, work to carefully remove remaining sediment will take place.

Bzdyk will be in charge of that process.

“It’ll probably take her a few months, takes several dozen hours to completely clean one of these skulls because we have to be very careful that we don’t break anything or cause any damage,” Groff said.

While work is done, museum visitors will be able to see Bzdyk conduct the work in the coming weeks.

Groff said one misconception is that all fossils found in the area are found in the cliffs. But some are found in the beach like this one was.

During the Miocene period, when the marine mammal swam the earth, the sea level was much higher, according to Groff. What is the beach now was once the ocean floor. Now, as the ocean is eroding away part of the beach, more fossils are being uncovered.

Groff said while the term dolphin is used, the species of marine mammals didn’t look like bottled nose dolphins.

“You can kind of think of them like a modern swordfish, or sailfish,” Groff said. “They have a long snout, they probably use it to club fish just like modern a billfish do, or to maybe probe around in the mud on the seafloor to stir up fish,” said Groff.

Groff said there is a good chance this isn’t a new species, but only a full exam of the fossil will tell. That said, he does suspect there are more species that have yet to be discovered, since it is believed during that time that 40 toothed marine mammals lived in the area.

Groff said it is discoveries like this that has him looking forward to coming to work each day.

“To be able to go out in the field and, you know, recover and preserve a piece of our local natural history, it’s just wonderful. I can’t describe how exciting it is,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up