Md. Rep. Jamie Raskin isn’t running for Senate. His would-be opponents are weighing in

Rep. David Trone, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Montgomery County council member Will Jawando lauded Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin after the incumbent announced Friday that he will not run to fill the Senate seat left open by retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

Rep. Raskin says he has set his eyes on representing Maryland’s 8th District for another term in the House of Representatives instead, which includes areas of Montgomery County such as Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac.

In a statement attacking embattled former President Donald Trump and highlighting concerns for the country, Raskin shared his decision to not join the Senate primary field.

“We need to stop the rollback of democracy and to start rolling forward again. This means not only protecting the voting rights of the people, but putting a stop to gerrymandering, adopting a national popular vote for president, passing statehood for the disenfranchised millions of Americans living in Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and dismantling the dark money corruption of our politics, our government and our Supreme Court,” his campaign said in a statement.

“This is why we need to elect sweeping Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress and secure a landslide for Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2024.”

The announcement prompted quick responses from local officials with their horses still in the Senate race.

Angela Alsobrooks, who has already landed significant endorsements from federal officials like Representatives Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume, committed to partnering with Raskin if elected.

“I deeply appreciate the work he has done and continues to do on behalf of this state and our country,” Alsobrooks said of Raskin.

Councilman Will Jawando said he’s known Raskin for more than 15 years and praised his career.

“He is a progressive champion, and the kind of person who displays the same courage and grace no matter what, whether he’s taking on Donald Trump or cancer. We are grateful for his service and all the service that is yet to come,” Jawando said.

Rep. David Trone said he respected Raskin’s decision to run for another term in the House. He also highlighted his federal legislation — how he “has gotten bills over the finish line in Congress” — in bolstering his fight for the designation of junior senator.

“Saying what you want to do is the easy part of the job — actually getting things done requires hard work, and no one has or will outwork me or our campaign,” Trone said.

As the race for the Senate seat heats up, a number of local politicians have already declined to run, with those endorsements primarily behind Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

