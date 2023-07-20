A show of hands: Puppetry festival takes place at U.Md.

Whether you are an advanced puppeteer or just a fan of puppets, there is something for everyone at the National Puppetry Festival, presented by Puppeteers of America.

It’s a festival that is all about the art of puppetry, and it is taking place at the University of Maryland.

“That means hand puppets and marionettes and tabletop puppets and shadow puppets into a theater and every kind of puppetry you could possibly think of,” said Christine Dempsey, the festival’s marketing manager.

Dempsey said performances, workshops, exhibits and special events allow attendees to explore the world of puppetry.

“It is not exclusively for professionals,” Dempsey said.

This year’s event is bringing in some big names in the puppet world, among them Las Vegas legend and America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator, who will speak Friday. Also, some area talent will also be on display, including the Charm City Cabaret, which highlights Baltimore and D.C. puppeteers.

The shows range from single puppeteer features to productions with many puppeteers taking the stage to bring the puppets to life.

“Shows like ‘Aanika’s Elephants’ or ‘Packrat,’ where it’s a large ensemble performing a lot of larger characters,” Dempsey said.

There are also family-friendly workshops. “If you have some kiddos, you can bring them along and they can make their own little puppets to take home,” Dempsey said. The event started Tuesday and features 32 live puppetry performances and will conclude on Saturday with a puppet parade, during which you can showcase your puppets. “We’ll be parading through the University of Maryland’s campus, so you can come observe, you can come be a part of the parade,” Dempsey said. You can learn about and register for events and shows at the festival’s website. Some of the events will also be available online.

