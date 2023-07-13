Maryland reports first heat-related death of the year as DC region grapples with extreme heat

The state’s Department of Health tracks both heat-related illnesses and heat-related deaths from May through September.

Maryland has reported the state’s first heat-related death of 2023, a 52-year-old Cecil County man, as the D.C. area faces a hot, dry summer.

In 2022, during those months, the state recorded five heat-related deaths.

“This tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution and to avoid overheating,” said the Deputy Secretary for Public Health Nilesh Kalyanaraman in a news release.

Health officials said children and pets should never be left in a car for any length of time during hot weather, even with the windows left open.

Tips on dealing with extreme heat include drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and staying in the shade when outdoors. It’s also recommended that you take it easy when engaging in outdoor activities. If you are intent on getting in a workout, officials said do so in the early morning hours or the evening.

Maryland Department of Health officials said anyone who needs to get to a cooling center can check with the local health department or call 211. By providing county and ZIP code, people can get information on nearby cooling center locations.

Virginia’s Department of Health also tracks heat-related illnesses. This year’s data can be found here.

Virginia has seen one heat-related death this year, in April, according to a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Health. The death occurred in Essex County. No other information was provided.

