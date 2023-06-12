Who took Peppa Pig? Ocean City police ask for help finding suspects

After being stolen out of her "home" at an Ocean City candy store, Peppa Pig is safe, but police are asking for the public's help in locating three suspects who swiped the figure.

Peppa Pig is safe, but police continue to search for suspects Monday. (Courtesy Ocean City Police Department) Courtesy Ocean City Police Department Ocean City police did not say how they were able to bring Peppa home. (Courtesy Ocean City Police Department) Courtesy Ocean City Police Department A photo of three people suspected of stealing Peppa Pig. (Courtesy Ocean City Police Department) Courtesy Ocean City Police Department A photo of a suspect accused of taking Peppa Pig. (Courtesy Ocean City Police Department) Courtesy Ocean City Police Department ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

After being stolen from her “home” at an Ocean City, Maryland, candy store, Peppa Pig is safe, but police continue to search for suspects Monday.

Police are now asking the public for help in identifying three suspects who police say swiped the Peppa Pig figure from the candy store in the 120th Street area.

The suspects were seen on surveillance footage walking down the sidewalk with Peppa near the store at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, police said. They were last seen in the area of 126th street.

The suspects are male, police said, but their ages are unclear.

Police did not say how they were able to retrieve Peppa but posted a photo of officers after they recovered the statue.

It’s unclear if Peppa has returned to her post at the candy store just yet.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects in the photos to contact the department by emailing nthompson@oceancitymd.gov or calling 410-723-6610. Anonymous tipsters can call 410-520-5136.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.