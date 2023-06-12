What the I-95 collapse means for commuters to and through the DC area

The collapse of a portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is expected to impact not only traffic in Philadelphia, but also commutes for people driving through the region.

At the northbound rest stop on I-95 in Howard County, Maryland, Jim McLaughlin of Philadelphia, who is returning home, said he’s been watching the news about the collapse.

“It won’t impact my commute today because we’re south of there, but I work right near there and it’s really going to impact my travels the rest of the week and for months,” McLaughlin said.

In Philadelphia, a portion on the northbound lanes collapsed Sunday, after a truck caught fire underneath the heavily-traveled highway. The southbound span was also compromised during the fire.

Officials said on Sunday that it will take months to rebuild the roadway.

For many people headed to New Jersey, New York and points north, many routes already avoid the impacted section of the interstate — so for motorists, the biggest concern is additional congestion along those routes.

“My route is the Delaware Memorial Bridge, and then I take the (New Jersey) Turnpike. So, I don’t know how much of the traffic from I-95 is going to be diverted to that route,” said Patty Lucas, who was headed to New Jersey.

On the southbound side of the road, the news is encouraging for drivers.

“The traffic has been pretty fine,” said Emily Riley, who is driving from just outside of Philadelphia.

John Courtmanche shared a similar experience after reaching the Maryland rest stop, during his trip south.

