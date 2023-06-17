Overnight road closures on Maryland’s Route 90 to smooth over expressway

Heads up for beachgoers — part of the Ocean City Expressway will be closed starting Sunday night so that the road can be smoothed over, according to Maryland’s Department of Transportation.

Milling and patchwork will be carried out on Maryland Route 90 between Route 50 and Route 113 in Worcester County. The road will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

The roadwork could be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting, according to a release from the Town of Ocean City.

The state’s department of transportation suggested some detours.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 50:

Continue east on Route 50 to Maryland Route 589 (Racetrack Road)

Turn left onto Maryland Route 580 and follow to Route 90

Turn either east or west on Route 90

Motorists traveling westbound on Route 90:

Continue west on Route 90 to Route 589

Take a right onto the ramp to Route 589 south (left at light)

Follow Route 589 to Route 50 and take Route 50 west

Editor’s note: WTOP’s Traffic Center could not confirm if the Maryland Department of Transportation’s suggested route was effective for travelers. For the latest information and best detours, listen to traffic and weather together on the 8’s or check the WTOP app.

