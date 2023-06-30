Emergency call issue resolved after some Md. counties report glitch affecting Verizon Wireless customers

Officials say difficulties faced by Verizon Wireless customers placing emergency calls in some Maryland counties have been resolved.

Earlier Friday morning, officials in Montgomery, Prince Georges and Charles counties all confirmed a regional Verizon issue causing a disruption of 911 services.

However, a few hours later, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties said the regional disruption had been resolved.

In an earlier statement to WTOP, a Verizon spokesperson said customers in Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties could dial 911, and they will be “automatically rerouted” to the 911 center’s administrative lines as engineers continue to work to resolve the issue.

