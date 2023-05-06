Trooper arrested by Anne Arundel Co. police, suspended without pay

A Maryland State Police trooper was arrested by Anne Arundel County police just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning for a number of crimes.

A Maryland State Police trooper was arrested by Anne Arundel County police just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning for a number of crimes.

Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy was charged with false imprisonment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense. Bandy was suspended by state police without pay.

Maryland State Police said that the trooper “appeared before a district court commissioner and

subsequently released on his own recognizance.”

The criminal investigation will be led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department while the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division will handle the administrative investigation.

Bandy had been a member of the Maryland State Police for nearly a decade and was recently assigned to the Westminster Barrack, police said.