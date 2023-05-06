KING CHARLES III CORONATION: WATCH | FAQ | King Charles III's cardboard cutout 'attends' Va. celebration | PHOTOS | Premier League teams mark coronation
Trooper arrested by Anne Arundel Co. police, suspended without pay

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

May 6, 2023, 4:56 PM

A Maryland State Police trooper was arrested by Anne Arundel County police just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning for a number of crimes.

Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy was charged with false imprisonment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense. Bandy was suspended by state police without pay.

Maryland State Police said that the trooper “appeared before a district court commissioner and
subsequently released on his own recognizance.”

The criminal investigation will be led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department while the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division will handle the administrative investigation.

Bandy had been a member of the Maryland State Police for nearly a decade and was recently assigned to the Westminster Barrack, police said.

