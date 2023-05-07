‘Our girls are not OK’: Md.-based nonprofit to host informative event on teenage girls’ mental health

Maryland-based health care nonprofit CCI Health Services and the Potomac Valley Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host an event on Sunday to address teenage girls' mental health.

An event on Sunday in Maryland aims to give parents and caregivers the tools and resources to help young women deal with stressors that impact their mental health.

Maryland-based health care nonprofit CCI Health Services and the Physical and Mental Health Committee of Potomac Valley Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will host the day.

The event is called “Empowering Our Girls: A Community Toolkit on Mental Health”, and it takes place Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the The Black Rock Center for the Arts in Germantown.

“This is not your average, sit and be spoken to or lectured to or a typical education session,” said CCI President and CEO Dr. Sonya Bruton. “This is meant to be a workshop, a coaching, a consultation.”

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 57% of teen girls experienced feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2021, up almost 20% from the previous decade. It also revealed nearly 1 in 3 girls reported having suicidal thoughts — that’s roughly 60% more than in 2011.

“The study has shown us that we all need to be in conversation in a very different way, especially with our girls,” said Bruton.

Here’s what you can expect from the event: