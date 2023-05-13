Md. father, son convicted in drug trafficking conspiracy

A federal jury convicted a Laurel, Maryland, man and his son Thursday on drug-related charges, following a nine-day trial focused on a series of events involving their now-deceased marijuana supplier.

Scott Williams, 45, and Taeyan Williams, 26, were convicted of a drug trafficking conspiracy and for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, authorities said. The older Williams was also convicted of conspiracy to destroy and cover up evidence related to these crimes.

Both Williams men were acquitted of charges related to the armed robbery and kidnapping resulting in the death of their supplier, who sold and distributed marijuana and marijuana products to the Williams men and their associates and family members between October 2017 and April 2018, authorities said in a news release.

The trial revealed that both Williams men resold the marijuana received from the victim, and also sold him cocaine for resale and distribution. After a number of transactions, the Williams men and other members of their family accrued a debt to the victim.

Witness testimony revealed that the victim planned to meet with the two men to provide more product and discuss the debt owed to him. Testimony also showed that a large shipment of marijuana and marijuana products had recently been delivered to the victim’s storage unit in Jessup, Maryland.

Trial evidence showed that the victim traveled from Baltimore to Laurel on the afternoon of April 6, 2018, for the meeting, and saved a ledger in his email detailing the monies paid and owed between himself and the Williams men. The government presented evidence that on the following day, the older Williams and other conspirators drove the victim’s vehicle to a Baltimore parking lot and cleaned it before driving away in a separate rental car.

The victim’s DNA and blood were later recovered from various parts of the abandoned vehicle. Further evidence also showed that the older Williams had accessed the victim’s storage unit and taken drugs that he then hid in his home.

When law enforcement conducted a search warrant at the Laurel home on June 6, 2018, they recovered large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as four firearms and a copy of the victim’s ledger, a news release said.

The victim’s body was never found.

Both Williams men are facing 20 years in federal prison for the drug conspiracy and possession. The older Williams also faces a sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a news release said.

Evidence also proved that between June 2018 and January 2019, the Williams dad wanted to cover up and destroy evidence related to the ongoing investigation, for which he faces a maximum of 20 years.

Sentencing for Scott Williams is on Aug. 22, and for Taeyan Williams on the following day.