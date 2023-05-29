First African American mother, daughter graduate from US Naval Academy in Annapolis

"If you would've asked me if this was a possibility seven years ago, I would've said no way in the world." Retired Capt. Timika Lindsay and her daughter Elise make Naval Academy history.

A retired Navy captain has made history with her daughter, becoming the first African American mother and daughter to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in its 177-year history, according to the Maryland academy’s public affairs office.

“If you would’ve asked me if this was a possibility seven years ago, I would’ve said no way in the world,” retired Capt. Timika Lindsay said.

Timika Lindsay was one of the Navy’s highest-ranking African American female officer before retiring in 2021 after 30 years of service. While at her last duty station at the academy, where she served as the chief diversity officer, her daughter Elise became interested in attending as well.

A student at Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Maryland, at the time, Elise said that living on the yard, being exposed to midshipman life, and attending events all influenced her decision to attend the naval academy.

Timika Lindsay also said that before her academy tour, she took her children to Japan in 2015, where they experienced fleet life: “They saw the ships, they saw people in uniform going to and from work.”

In Japan, Timika Lindsay said Elise was exposed to children who were going through the same things as her as part of military family life.

Ensign Elise Lindsay graduated on May 26, cementing her and her mother into U.S. Naval Academy history. Both mother and daughter were general science majors.

Elise Lindsay said life at the academy had its share of ups and downs, but that one of her greatest challenges was being the captain’s daughter.

“Sometimes you don’t want to be Captain Lindsay’s daughter, you want to be midshipman Lindsay,” she said. “That was really hard.”

However, Elise Lindsay said she was eventually able to make a name for herself and build her own relationships with mentors and mentees. She will soon be returning to Japan where she will be stationed on the USS America.

Captain Lindsay’s son, Eric Jr., will graduate from the academy in 2025.

