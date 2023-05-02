Live Radio
After fleeing Annapolis stabbing, suspect killed walking into traffic in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 2, 2023, 2:23 AM

A man wanted for an Annapolis stabbing is now dead after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

Maurice Logan Mitchell, 42, of Annapolis, died after walking on the highway where he was hit around 4:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a statement.

State troopers said Mitchell walked into traffic on the John Hanson Highway near Enterprise Road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just two hours before this deadly collision, the victim allegedly stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute in Annapolis.

Authorities confirmed to WTOP that the stabbing suspect and the crash victim are the same person.

Annapolis police said the woman is in stable condition.

The deadly Prince George’s County crash closed several lanes on the John Hanson Highway for about four hours. State police said the crash remains subject to investigation.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “DMV Download.” The podcast debuted in 2022 and takes a weekly look at the biggest stories and ideas in D.C. region.

