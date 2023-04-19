COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | Attorneys seek whistleblower protection against potential Snyder lawsuits
Maryland grad aims to ‘change generationally what health care’ looks like

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 19, 2023, 8:42 PM

Most young adults may not think about their health while in college, but a recent University of Maryland graduate hopes to change that, all while promoting access and transparency.

Aishwarya Tare has been an athlete for most of her life, but she said she began to struggle with her health when she started college.

“My blood sugar was low; I had really bad gut health issues,” Tare said. “It’s really led to me having bad anxiety and depression.”

Since then, she has begun to focus on more significant issues, such as ways to improve the health care system, leading her to start developing Meridian Health, an app that will allow young adults to ask questions about their health.

Universities will also be able to help streamline access and provide resources in line with student needs.

“The vision here is to make a difference in the way that all 18- to 26-year-olds care about their health,” Tare said.

Her team recently took home a $10,000 prize during the University of Maryland’s Pitch Dingman Competition, which for the first time, also included entrepreneurs from other Maryland universities. A total of $100,000 was awarded to students and recent graduates.

Tare said they are currently in the process of launching the app with three historically Black colleges and universities, including one in Maryland, where the need for more access is crucial.

“We can change generationally what health care in this country looks like if we can ensure that you become a good consumer of health care from the very first time that you are expected to manage it on your own,” Tare said.

