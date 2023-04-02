2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
2 drivers injured in Md. crash, BW parkway reopens

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 26, 2023, 6:15 AM

Two men are in the hospital Wednesday after an early morning two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland, a U.S. Park Police spokesman tells WTOP.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes before Maryland Route 32 in Anne Arundel County, nearby the National Security Administration headquarters, according to Park Police spokesman Thomas Twiname.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries, Twiname said.

As officials investigated the crash, southbound traffic was temporarily diverted to Route 75 but all lanes reopened just after 6 a.m., WTOP Traffic reported.

