Maryland first lady Dawn Moore says she’s living with multiple sclerosis

Maryland's first lady Dawn Moore announced on Monday that she's been living with multiple sclerosis for more than 20 years, saying she hopes sharing her story can help "change the narrative" about autoimmune diseases.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has proclaimed March as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month in Maryland to support his wife and those living with the disease.

In a statement, Dawn Moore said her multiple sclerosis “is in remission” and she does not take any medication, but that when she was diagnosed in her late 20s, “it completely changed my life.”

She added, “Through my journey, I learned that everyone has a different course when living with disease. I believe it’s important that we all share our survival stories to help change the narrative about living with Multiple Sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases.”

Dawn Moore said that one of her goals as first lady will be to continue to work with organizations that support Marylanders living with multiple sclerosis and their families.

“I am so proud of my wife for her courage to speak out about living with Multiple Sclerosis,” said Gov. Moore.

“I have been by my wife’s side since the beginning of this journey, and I continue to support her as she uses her platform as Maryland’s First Lady to advocate for all Marylanders living with a disability.”

Dawn and Wes Moore were married in 2007 and have two children.