Victims group reacts to release of report on local clergy sexual abuse

A judge’s ruling allowing an investigative report on local clergy sexual abuse to be released is being applauded by a victim’s group.

David Lorenz, Maryland Director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, says the decision by Baltimore circuit court Judge Robert Taylor to allow the Maryland attorney general’s office to release the report, connected to over 150 priests, is validating to victims.

“We’re going to see a report that doesn’t just validate it, but it gives it sort of a microphone that says, yes, this really did happen to these people,” said Lorenz.

Some names will be redacted, but Lorenz is not bothered by that, saying the judge’s likely redactions will support legislation in the Maryland General Assembly related to eliminating the statute of limitations for lawsuits in sexual abuse cases.

“What he said is, so we want to get this out and available, at least as much as possible, out and available to the legislators,” he said.

There is no exact date yet for the release of the investigative report.