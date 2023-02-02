2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police.

Both of the pedestrians killed were men.

Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police determined that the pedestrian was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue near Centerway Road when he was struck by a red 2017 Toyota Corolla.

The pedestrian was later identified as 67-year-old Sterling David Brown of Montgomery Village. He was transported to a local hospital and where he died from his injuries.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

Montgomery County police want anyone with information on Wednesday’s crash to contact Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.

A day later, Maryland State Police said a fatal pedestrian crash happened Thursday evening in the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Prince George’s County.

At around 7:45 p.m., a white truck ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who police said was in the crosswalk. The pedestrian — a 34-year-old man whose identity has not been released — died at the scene, according to authorities.