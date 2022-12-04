Md. police ID victim in fatal, multivehicle hit-and-run that closed I-95

The Columbia man who died was struck by a Nissan Altima, then a tractor-trailer, then a Honda CRV. Only the CRV's driver stopped.

Maryland State Police say they are investigating the pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County that killed one man and closed Interstate 95 for over four hours Sunday morning.

The deceased victim has been identified as 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland.

State police said the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-95 at the Maryland Route 200/Intercounty Connector interchange in Laurel, Maryland.

According to a Maryland State Police news release, Burke and a female passenger had parked on the side of the road and were having a discussion outside of their vehicle.

“During the course of the conversation, the female, for unknown reasons, entered I-95 and Burke attempted to pull her back from the road. While in the roadway, Burke was stuck by a black or gray Nissan Altima, which fled the scene,” the release stated.

As he lay injured on the roadway, an unidentified tractor-trailer also struck Burke but did not stop.

Soon after, a Honda CRV also struck Burke. They, however, stopped on the highway’s shoulder and dialed 911, according to state police.

A portion of I-95 in Laurel, Maryland, was closed for the crash investigation on Sunday morning.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported I-95 South reopened around 2:30 p.m. after the four-hour closure.

Maryland State Police says that their crash team is leading the investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call: 301-345-3101.

