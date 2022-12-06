Md. State Police investigate deadly hit-and-run along I-95

Maryland State Police are looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima that they believe killed a Howard County man Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police are looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima that they believe killed a Howard County man Sunday morning.

It happened along southbound Interstate 95 near the Intercounty Connector in Prince George’s County shortly before 10 a.m. Officers who were responding to a report of a struck pedestrian found 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Burke had been parked on the shoulder of the road and was outside the car, having a conversation with a woman.

Then the woman “entered I-95” and Burke tried to pull her back, police said in a statement Tuesday. It was then that the Altima struck Burke before fleeing the scene. A Honda CRV also struck Burke, they say, but the driver pulled over and called 911.

The Altima has New Jersey tags with the number P92NJE, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-345-3101.