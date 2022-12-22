BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service

Anne Kramer | anne.kramer@wtop.com

December 22, 2022, 4:55 AM

Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday.

Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.

“I’m the traffic light,” Jenkins told WTOP in September.

This was Jenkins’ first time at the State House and his first time meeting the governor.

Hogan congratulated Jenkins on his service, his dedication to keeping students and others safe when crossing the streets and his kindness. Hogan also presented Jenkins with a Governor’s Coin of Excellence.

The governor, whose term ends in a few weeks, joked with Jenkins about becoming a crossing guard. “I could be the stop light,” Hogan said.

Jenkins laughed and told the governor he would help him out. “That would be nice if I could teach the governor how to do traffic,” Jenkins said. “He would really love it if he could get out there with me.”

Charles Jenkins with Gov. Larry Hogan and his family and friends at the State House Monday. (WTOP/Anne Kramer)

Jenkins’ two daughters, his grandchildren, St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith, Administrative Assistant Tiffany Sweeney and Town Commissioner Al Mercier were all on hand for the presentation.

Tymika Blake said the citation means a lot to her father and her family.

“He is always appreciating everyone else and he is always doing for everyone else,” Blake said. “So it is honorable for him to be appreciated.”

Jenkins was all smiles as he held the citation and coin, calling the State House beautiful and praising what the governor did for him.

When asked why he has been a crossing guard for so many years, Jenkins said he loves the people and his job:

“I love doing it. I love the people I do it under and the guys I work with.”

