Injured hunter air rescued by Maryland State Police in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

An injured hunter was air rescued by Maryland State Police on Friday after he became trapped by marshy terrain inside a Dorchester County nature refuge.

An injured hunter was air rescued by Maryland State Police on Friday after he became trapped by marshy terrain inside a Dorchester County nature refuge.

According to a news release, the MSP Trooper 6 crew responded to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, Maryland, to rescue the hunter, who had fallen about 14 feet out of a tree stand. Trooper 6 is assigned to the Easton section of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The Dorchester County Department of Emergency Services called in Maryland State Police Aviation Command because the hunter was severely injured in a remote part of the refuge. For the rescue, MSP deployed an AgustaWestland helicopter (AW139) to the area.

On the scene, the team established communication with emergency personnel on the ground, who were providing care to the injured man, according to police.

The helicopter crew lowered a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That trooper was able to provide medical care and prepare, or “package” the injured hunter for aerial extraction.

After being hoisted about 80 feet into the air by the MSP team, the hunter was flown to a trauma center while receiving care in the helicopter.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters located in seven bases throughout the state.