New site seeks to help Marylanders navigate respiratory virus infections

As the D.C. region continues to deal with a surge in respiratory infections, Maryland officials are hoping to provide some guidance through a new resource.

The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) webpage. It also provides guidance for the flu and COVID-19, while encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

The new website is part of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide effort to address the recent spike in RSV cases, which has had a severe impact on young children.

While there is no specific treatment for RSV, the site outlines transmission, prevention and ways to relieve symptoms, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maryland residents are encouraged to keep sick children home, wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, and wear a mask upon development of symptoms.

“Most people who get a respiratory illness, including infants and other children, can be diagnosed and treated by a health care provider without a trip to the emergency room,” said MDH Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan.

“Discussing your or your child’s symptoms with your healthcare provider first may be a good way to receive medical care and avoid an unnecessary trip to the emergency room,” Chan said.