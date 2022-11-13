ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Maryland News » New site seeks to…

New site seeks to help Marylanders navigate respiratory virus infections

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

November 13, 2022, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As the D.C. region continues to deal with a surge in respiratory infections, Maryland officials are hoping to provide some guidance through a new resource.

The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) webpage. It also provides guidance for the flu and COVID-19, while encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

The new website is part of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide effort to address the recent spike in RSV cases, which has had a severe impact on young children.

While there is no specific treatment for RSV, the site outlines transmission, prevention and ways to relieve symptoms, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maryland residents are encouraged to keep sick children home, wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, and wear a mask upon development of symptoms.

“Most people who get a respiratory illness, including infants and other children, can be diagnosed and treated by a health care provider without a trip to the emergency room,” said MDH Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan.

“Discussing your or your child’s symptoms with your healthcare provider first may be a good way to receive medical care and avoid an unnecessary trip to the emergency room,” Chan said.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up