3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

November 13, 2022, 5:08 AM

A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation.

Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that a 2014 Hyundai Genesis was traveling east at a high speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic attempting to make a left turn from westbound Pulaski Highway onto Old Elk Neck Road, according to a news release.

The Hyundai’s driver, 20-year-old Cameron Doucette of North East, Maryland, along with both occupants of the Honda, 33-year-old Jessica Zeimer and 37-year-old Nicholas Zeimer, also of North East, died at the scene.

Pulaski Highway was closed for about six hours at the crash scene following the incident. Officials say that the Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

