U.Md. to provide $20M for tuition and fees for in-state students

The Terrapin Commitment program will cover the tuition and fees for Pell Grant-eligible in-state full-time students who have unmet financial needs.

The University of Maryland on Monday announced that they’ll provide up to $20 million a year to cover tuition and fees for in-state students.

The Terrapin Commitment program will take effect in January 2023, the university said in a statement. It will cover the tuition and fees for Pell Grant-eligible in-state full-time students who have financial needs beyond scholarships, grants and the expected family contribution.

“Since day one of my presidency, I have emphasized the importance of increasing financial support and access to our university,” university President Darryll J. Pines said in the statement. “Every Maryland student deserves an equal opportunity to attend the state’s flagship university, and the Terrapin Commitment program is one more measure we are taking to ensure that a University of Maryland education is affordable to all residents of our state.”

All in-state full-time students who submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2022-23 academic year are eligible, the university said; there’s no separate application to fill out.

Find out more about the program.