RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Maryland News » Maryland state park manager…

Maryland state park manager charged with string of rapes, sex assaults

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

September 29, 2022, 7:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland Park Service employee who managed Gunpowder Falls State Park is charged with a string of rapes and other sexual assaults during a recent six-month period, according to Baltimore County police and court records.

Michael John Browning, 71, was arrested Tuesday on 21 counts, including seven felony charges of second-degree-rape and 14 misdemeanor assault and sexual contact charges. Police said Browning assaulted the same victim over the half-year span — the age or sex of the victim was not specified.

Browning is being held for a bond review and is due in a Towson courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Gunpowder Falls State Park covers 18,000 acres in Baltimore and Harford counties, and is one of Maryland’s largest state parks.

In 2019, Browning was one of the few remaining armed Maryland Park Service rangers, according to an article in the Herald-Mail. At the time, he was a captain.

Currently, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources police are the law enforcers in Maryland’s state parks.

WTOP is seeking details from DNR on Browning’s status at the time of his arrest, including whether he was authorized to carry a gun in his role as Park Manager.

Detectives said they believe there may be other potential victims and are asking anyone with information about Browning to call Baltimore County’s Special Victim’s Unit at 410-887-2223.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

VA 'not confident' EHR issues preventing future rollouts are resolved following Oracle fix

Income plays a role in participants’ likeliness to change TSP contributions, FRTIB finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up