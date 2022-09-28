RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Maryland announces new area code, likely coming next year

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 3:49 PM

The Maryland Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday the addition of 227 as a new area code to phone numbers.

The new area code will eventually serve the same geographic areas in Maryland that currently use the 240 and 301 area codes — Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, Washington, Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties.

The commission estimated that the remaining supply of available telephone numbers with the 240 and 301 area codes will be exhausted by the end of spring 2023 – requiring the establishment of the new area code to support future demands in the region.

Maryland residents who already have a 240 or 301 area code can maintain their existing area codes and phone numbers, the PSC said in a statement.

No 227 numbers will be assigned in the area until the remaining 240/301 numbers are completely gone. There will also be no change in how you dial or make phone calls.

The Maryland PSC is urging residents to be aware of the upcoming addition of the 227 area code, especially by verifying and checking their devices to include it.

The PSC will continue to update consumers in the region as the implementation of the new area code draws closer.

