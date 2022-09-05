Iconic Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City closing its doors

Sun & Surf Cinema in Maryland's Ocean City will close its doors for the final time Monday.

Maybe you saw the original “Jaws” movie there during the summer of 1975. Or “Top Gun: Maverick” this year. Or another popular movie while you were on vacation at the beach.

“After 50 years of movie memories, sharing popcorn and laughter on bad beach days and cozy nights, we will be closing our doors forever. Our last day is at summer’s end — Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022,” Sun & Surf Cinema’s Facebook post said.

“Thank you for sharing 50 years of date nights, teenage get-togethers and family gatherings with us. From The Godfather to Top Gun: Maverick — we couldn’t have done it without you.”

The 2.37 acres that the eight-screen theater sits on at Coastal Highway and 143rd Street will be redeveloped as town houses.

On Facebook, hundreds of people commented on Sun & Surf Cinema’s post, sharing their thoughts and memories. Hundreds more shared the post with the family and friends.

“Oh, no! This is the only movie theater we go to! Our family has even gone to this theater on Christmas. Thank you for many great memories we’ve made with the grandchildren and our date nights as seniors. You will be greatly missed,” wrote Brenda Kawiecki Larsen of Pasadena, Maryland.

Cat Shue, who’s from Ocean City, wrote, “I’m crushed. What else is going to be left of our childhoods?!!!”

Brian Senseny, who tends bar in the resort, wrote, “Favorite date nights included eating Ponzetti’s Pizza and crossing the street for a new movie at your place. Will be sorely missed.”

The closure will mean that Ocean City proper has just one other theater, the Fox Gold Coast, at Gold Coast Mall on 115th Street. The next closest theater is in West Ocean City.