9-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Mary's Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 5, 2022, 10:44 AM

A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Old Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park just before 4 a.m.

Two suspects broke in and fired at the residents with at least one gun, shooting the child in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child was taken to an area trauma center and is in stable condition, deputies said. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office didn’t offer any other information about the suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200, ext. 78043, or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or texting a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

