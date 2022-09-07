7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Teachers from Anne Arundel and Frederick counties are among the finalists. The winner will be announced in October.

Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year.

The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists.

They include the following teachers:

Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;

Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;

Alicia Amaral Freeman of Baltimore County Public Schools;

Jonathan Kurtz of Frederick County Public Schools;

Ashley Gereli of Harford County Public Schools;

Elizabeth McDonald of Washington County Public Schools;

Rebecca Mathews of Wicomico County Public Schools.

“Congratulations to each of the 24 local Teachers of the Year who work hard each day to help us ensure that every Maryland child has access to a world-class education,” said Gov. Larry Hogan.

“As we announce this year’s seven finalists, we celebrate and honor all of our incredible teachers who demonstrate unwavering dedication to engaging, encouraging and inspiring our children.”

The award recognizes outstanding contributions of educators throughout the state.

“Maryland’s teachers are exceptionally talented and highly-skilled professionals who drive excellence in our students and communities each and every day,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Each of our local Teachers of the Year sets an unparalleled benchmark for public service, scholarship and commitment.”

The finalists were selected from a group of 24 local teachers of the year, and chosen by a panel of judges representing key Maryland education organizations, including principals, teachers, school boards, teacher unions and representatives from higher education.

The 2022-2023 winner will be announced on Maryland Public Television on Oct. 6, 2022, in a 30-minute special airing at 8 p.m. on MPT2. The program will highlight all 24 local education agencies’ Teachers of the Year and culminate in the naming of the 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

Maryland’s Teacher of the Year will represent the teaching profession and spend the coming year as an educational speaker, ambassador and adviser.

The state’s winner will go on to compete for the esteemed National Teacher of the Year Award.

Three Maryland teachers have won the national award since it began in 1952. Kimberly Oliver of Montgomery County Public Schools won in 2006. Michelle Shearer of Frederick County Public Schools won in 2011. Sean McComb of Baltimore County Public Schools won in 2014.