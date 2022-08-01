WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Section of Assateague beach closed after military debris washes ashore

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 7:11 AM

Part of the beach on Assateague Island in Maryland is closed after military debris started washing up on the shore.

The closure is for part of the North Beach swimming area at the Assateague Island National Seashore.

The area, which is usually watched by a lifeguard is closed until further notice. The area north and south of that portion of beach will remain open as well as the Beach Hut.

There are lifeguards at the areas north and south of the closed section as well.

Here’s a map of the beach closure at Assateague Island in Maryland. (Courtesy National Park Service/Google Maps)

The National Park Service said that the decision was made to close this area of the beach after more than seven pieces of military munitions debris were discovered over the last two weeks.

Park Management is meeting this week with explosives experts to develop a plan for clearing the area of the debris.

The U.S. Navy used that area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs during the 1940s. When cleanup was done in the area in the 1950s, that debris was buried in pits on the island.

Now, NPS says that because of natural movement of the island and rising sea levels, some of the pits are now offshore. Also, the park service says a large Nor’easter in May could have disturbed the seafloor and uncovered one of the pits, which caused the pieces to wash onto the beach.

The pieces are mostly metal fragments, but some of the pieces could have explosive residue or propellent. The Ocean City Bomb Squad and an explosives team from Dover Air Force Base have been helping the park deal will the potential explosive nature of the debris.

NPS warns those on the beach that if any of the debris is found, do not touch it, and instead notify park staff immediately.

“Unfortunately, there have been several instances of visitors picking up rocket fragments and carrying them to either the lifeguards or, in one instance the visitor center. Please do not do this as it is potentially very dangerous,” NPS said in a news release.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

