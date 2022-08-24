Maryland school leaders discussed plans to expand the state’s apprenticeship program, allowing more teens to get paid on-the-job training before entering the workforce.

The program, called Apprenticeship Maryland, started six years ago as a pilot program in Frederick and Washington counties. And in the last four years, the program has morphed.

School leaders said some apprenticeships have a long waitlist.

“It’s working,” apprenticeship specialist Jennifer Griffin told state board members at their monthly meeting Tuesday. “It’s working for students. It’s working for businesses.”

The program allows students 16 and older to enroll in the summer or fall of their junior or senior year.

During the course, they are paired with local businesses and complete at least 450 hours of work-based training, in addition to their other high school responsibilities. Students are paid minimum wage, Griffin said.

Most of the apprenticeships are in manufacturing; and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The goal is for 45% of graduating students across the state to complete an apprenticeship, said State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury.

Griffin said that businesses like the program because it provides a homegrown, highly qualified workforce.

“What we hope is that, at the end of the apprenticeship, the businesses will extend an offer of employment,” Griffin said. “We’re hoping a lot of companies will see the value in this.”

Griffin told the board about a former student named Suzanne Harkins, who entered the program as a senior back in 2016. She was paired with Insul-Tech, a commercial and industrial mechanical insulation contractor. She is now a student at West Virginia University, working remotely for the company.

“They have the agreement that, once she graduates, they’re going to expand a location in West Virginia and she is going to manage it for them,” Griffin said.

School leaders didn’t take any action on the idea at their meeting. However, board members are looking at ways to find more financing and partner with more businesses.

“(Maryland State Department of Education) is truly committed to expanding apprenticeships,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Deann Collins. “This is all about the students.”