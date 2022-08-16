WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » Maryland News » Hogan announces increased student…

Hogan announces increased student loan, home buying help in SmartBuy Initiative

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 5:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gov. Larry Hogan, building on the SmartBuy Initiative for Maryland homebuyers, announced increases to student debt relief and home loan options for residents purchasing homes in the state.

The expanded funds will allow up to $50,000 in student loan debt elimination and additional down payment and closing cost loans for borrowers with low incomes.

Hogan said that he expects this expansion to aid more families across the state.

“As the country continues to deal with an inflation crisis, we are again taking steps to provide relief to Marylanders,” Hogan said in a statement. “Our SmartBuy initiative — the first of its kind in the country — has established a national model for removing persistent roadblocks to homeownership and financial security, and this expansion will allow us to help even more families.”

Under the Maryland Mortgage Program, up to 95% of the purchase price of the property would need to be financed by a 30-year, conventional Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgage. The buyer would need to have a 5% down payment.

To eliminate student loan debt, the borrower would thing take out a second loan for five years. The loan could be up to 15% of the purchase price of the property but not more than $50,000. The loan would be used to erase the student loan. Previously, the program eliminated up to $30,000.

Additionally, those with income at or below 50% of the average median income can get a 6% down payment and closing cost loan from the state — those who want a $6,000 or 4% down payment and closing cost loan will have access to that option.

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt said that the five-year-old program is specifically tackling student debt as a “significant barrier for many potential homeowners.”

“As interest rates increase and demand drives housing prices up, the State of Maryland is always looking for innovative ways to help make homeownership affordable,” Holt said.

The program has provided roughly $5.1 billion in mortgage assistance, $121.7 million for down payments and $25 million in debt relief.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as consolidation plans come into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up