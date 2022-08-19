Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station

Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.

It took about 50 firefighters three hours to control the blaze.

Officials say investigators determined that the fire was accidental and it was started by a failure of an electrical wire in the attic. Officials say the station was on the air when the fire broke out.

The fire marshal’s office says the building, which was built in 1955, is considered a complete loss.

