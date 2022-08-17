The Washington Commanders' bid for a sports-betting license at FedEx Field received final approval Wednesday.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission in Maryland approved the application for a Class A-1 sports-betting facility at the Landover, Maryland, stadium submitted by Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

Under Maryland law, the review commission can only approve sports-betting licenses it finds are in the public interest, which includes whether the proposal would enhance state fiscal resources, spur economic development and help regulate an otherwise-unregulated black market.

The commission’s vote to approve the application was unanimous with one abstention.

The review commission also approved an application from an outfit called Chesapeake Gaming, which runs an off-track betting parlor in Boonsboro, Maryland.

Maryland lottery officials still have to formally issue the license and are expected to oversee further administrative steps as the sportsbook rolls out.

The Commanders are expected to open a sports-betting lounge inside the stadium, similar to facilities in Capital One Arena and Nationals Park in D.C. Among NFL teams, the only other franchise with a similar setup is the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, another body, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, voted 6-1 to approve Snyder’s license, after conducting an investigation into Snyder’s financial background and handling of the team.

“Several noteworthy issues involving the Washington Commanders, formally known as the Washington Football Team and the Washington Redskins, and the owner, Mr. Snyder, were identified,” said John Mooney, the managing director of Regulatory Oversight for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, last week.

Snyder was interviewed by the lottery agency on June 8.

“During the meeting, the issues involving Mr. Synder and the Washington Commanders were discussed,” said Mooney. “Staff is unable to substantiate any of the allegations against Mr. Snyder.”

In addition, the lottery agency said Snyder “satisfies the standards for financial stability, integrity and responsibility” for the sports-betting application.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.