Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer in Frederick County

A crash between an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer in Maryland led to delays on MARC's Brunswick Line.

A crash between an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer in Maryland led to delays on MARC’s Brunswick Line.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the Brunswick train station in Frederick County. A traffic backup led to the tractor-trailer being on the railroad tracks on Maple Avenue just when the train was coming through, a Frederick County spokesperson said.

With the tractor-trailer unable to move, the train struck the rear passenger side of the tractor-trailer, which was pushed into a passenger truck. The passenger truck was then pushed into a building.

The driver of the passenger truck, a man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The train’s 140 passengers, the driver of the tractor-trailer and the passenger of the truck declined transport.

South Maple Avenue remains closed as of 7 p.m.

The Amtrak train involved is the Capital Limited, which travels from D.C. to Chicago. The train was headed toward Chicago.

The Maryland Transit Authority said MARC’s Brunswick Line train is delayed and will hold at the Point of Rocks station until the situation clears up.