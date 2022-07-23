WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Home » Maryland News » Md. gubernatorial candidate Wes…

Md. gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore calls GOP rival ‘dangerous’

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

July 23, 2022, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In his first speech on Saturday after winning the Democratic primary for Maryland governor, Wes Moore said his Republican opponent, Trump supported Dan Cox, represents the most extreme fringe of American politics.

Democratic nominee for Maryland governor Wes Moore (L) and his GOP rival Dan Cox (R). (Associated Press)

“Simply put, he is so far outside of the mainstream that I believe he will be dangerous in the Governor’s office,” Moore said at the press conference at his campaign’s Baltimore field office.

Still, Moore said November’s election isn’t about the former president.

“Abortion access is on the ballot. Public school funding is on the ballot. A $15 minimum wage is on the ballot. The future of our environment is on the ballot,” Moore said.

Wes Moore
Moore, flanked by family and campaign staff, gave his first remarks as the official Democratic nominee for Maryland governor at his field office in Baltimore, Md. (Maryland Matters / Josh Kurtz)

Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has said President Joe Biden’s victory shouldn’t have been certified and, during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, tweeted that former Vice President Mike Pence was a “traitor.” Cox later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Cox won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

Moore, a political novice, was declared the Democratic nominee late Friday night, beating high profile Democrats, including former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot.

Moore has promised to reach across the aisle to build a better future for the state.

“Right now we are leaving too many Marylanders behind. Unable to fill the gas tank or keep up with monthly bills. People feeling unsafe in their own communities and people feeling unsafe in their own skin. People who are trapped in schools that are not preparing them for either the jobs of today, or the jobs of tomorrow,” Moore said.

“There is not a single person, a single entity, a single region or frankly a single political party that is going to figure this out. We need them all.”

Moore’s campaign received an early boost from Oprah Winfrey and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland. If elected, he would be the state’s first Black governor.

The combat veteran, Rhodes scholar and bestselling author is a third-generation Marylander who was born in Takoma Park.

Moore has faced questions over his back story, but has dismissed claims that he has exaggerated his personal narrative.

Moore’s running mate is former Maryland state delegate Aruna Miller.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up